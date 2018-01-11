Harvey Weinstein slapped in the face at Scottsdale, Arizona restaurant

(JTA) — Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was slapped in the face by a stranger at a restaurant in Scottsdale, Arizona, in an incident captured on video.

TMZ first reported the incident on Wednesday.

The video shows Weinstein in a gray T-shirt wearing a black ski cap being ushered out of the Elements restaurant at the Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort while a man named Steve, who told TMZ that he had “quite a bit to drink,” is seen slapping him in the face twice and calling him a “piece of s***.”

Steve, who said he loves Weinstein’s movies, reportedly had asked to take a photo with the producer which, the restaurant manager told TMZ, Weinstein politely declined. The manager said the two shook hands and returned to their seats.

Weinstein declined to get the police involved in the incident and left the restaurant, according to TMZ.

In October, The New York Times and The New Yorker published articles containing allegations by more than a dozen women that Weinstein sexually harassed or assaulted them. That report led to Weinstein’s firing and prompted a flood of other allegations against him and other prominent men in the worlds of entertainment, politics and media.