New West Bank settlement brings in temporary housing for outpost evacuees

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Trailers for the families evacuated last year from the Amona outpost were installed at the site of a new West Bank settlement established for them.

The 42 families have been living in the dormitories of a field school in the nearby settlement of Ofra since they were evacuated from homes built on privately owned Palestinian land a year ago. Most of the families will be moving into the residential trailers as their homes in the new Amichai settlement are constructed.

Amichai is located near the existing communities of Shiloh and Eli, north of Ramallah. Amichai means “my nation lives.” The new settlement’s master plan includes zoning for 102 homes.

Israel has not established a completely new settlement since the early 1990s, though existing settlements have expanded and once illegal outposts have been retroactively recognized.