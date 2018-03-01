House bill would broaden Iran sanctions

WASHINGTON (JTA) — The top Republican and Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee introduced a bill that would broaden sanctions targeting the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The bill was introduced Thursday, three days before the start of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s annual policy conference in Washington, D.C.

Reps. Ed Royce, R-Calif., the Foreign Affairs Committee chairman, and Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., its ranking Democrat, sponsored the measure, which would remove the 50 percent threshold for Revolutionary Guard ownership that currently makes companies eligible for sanctions. Its sponsorship by two party leaders boosts its chance of passage.

The measure will be featured on the AIPAC conference’s legislative agenda.