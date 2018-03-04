Mark Zuckerberg posts photo of himself and wife baking hamantashen

(JTA) — Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted on the social media network a photo of himself and his wife holding a tray of homemade hamantashen.

“Baking hamentashen. Chag sameach! — celebrating Purim with Priscilla Chan,” read the Friday night post.

In response to a comment about the special Purim pastry, Zuckerberg wrote: “Hamen was the villain of Purim and he famously had a three-cornered hat. These symbolize the victory over him.”

In a Facebook post in December 2016, Zuckerberg said he was once an atheist but now believes that “religion is very important.” The post came after he wished his followers a “Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah” on Dec. 25, 2016. Zuckerberg’s wife practices Buddhism.

In September 2017, Zuckerberg posted a photo on his social network of himself giving his baby daughter Max a kiddush cup that he said was a century-old family heirloom that belonged to her great-great-grandfather, also named Max. In October 2017, he posted an after-Yom Kippur message on his social network in which he asked forgiveness for the misuse of Facebook in the past year.