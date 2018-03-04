Mark Zuckerberg posts photo of himself and wife baking hamantashen

(JTA) — Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted on the social media network a photo of himself and his wife holding a tray of homemade hamantashen.
“Baking hamentashen. Chag sameach! — celebrating Purim with Priscilla Chan,” read the Friday night post.
In response to a comment about the special Purim pastry, Zuckerberg wrote: “Hamen was the villain of Purim and he famously had a three-cornered hat. These symbolize the victory over him.”
In a Facebook post in December 2016, Zuckerberg said he was once an atheist but now believes that “religion is very important.” The post came after he wished his followers a “Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah” on Dec. 25, 2016. Zuckerberg’s wife practices Buddhism.
In September 2017, Zuckerberg posted a photo on his social network of himself giving his baby daughter Max a kiddush cup that he said was a century-old family heirloom that belonged to her great-great-grandfather, also named Max. In October 2017, he posted an after-Yom Kippur message on his social network in which he asked forgiveness for the misuse of Facebook in the past year.
Baking hamentashen. Chag sameach!
Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Friday, March 2, 2018