Israeli army detonates roadside bombs on Gaza border targeting soldiers

JERUSALEM (JTA) — The Israeli military detonated two roadside bombs on the northern Gaza border that it said were directed at a border patrol in the area.

The Israel Defense Forces is also examining whether a shoulder-launched anti-tank missile, or RPG, was fired at the troops during the Thursday morning incident. No Israeli soldiers were hurt in the attack.

In response, the IDF attacked four Hamas observation points in Gaza using tank fire, and attacked a fifth target using an Air Force jet, the IDF said in a statement.

“Hamas is responsible for everything that happens in the Gaza Strip above and below the ground,” IDF spokesman Brig. Gen. Ronen Manlis said in a statement. “We will work hard to stop those who will try to turn the fence into a place where terrorism is taking place.”

Less than a month ago, two Israeli soldiers were seriously injured, and two moderately injured, when an explosive device planted near the border fence with Gaza detonated. The soldiers had approached the fence to remove a Palestinian flag that was hung on it by demonstrators who had placed the flag there to attract the soldiers in order to initiate the blast.