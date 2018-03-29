Pennsylvania post office to be renamed for Jewish airman killed in Afghanistan

(JTA) — A post office in Pennsylvania will be renamed for a Jewish airman from Philadelphia who was killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan.

Staff Sgt. Peter Taub, 30, died in December 2015 in the attack on a patrol near Bagram Air Base by an assailant riding a motorcycle. Taub was assigned to the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

The legislation to rename the post office for Taub, as well as another for Staff Sgt. Ryan Scott Ostrom, a Philadelphian who died in August 2005 from injuries sustained from fire in Iraq, passed the U.S. Senate earlier this week and has gone to President Donald Trump for his signature.

Taub was married and his wife was pregnant with their second child at the time of his death. He had planned to join his family’s business, the popular sandwich shop Bub and Pop’s in downtown Washington, D.C. Taub was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Air Force Commendation Medal and Air Force Combat Action Medal.