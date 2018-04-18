Palestinian driving explosives-laden truck stopped from entering Israel

JERUSALEM (JTA) — A Palestinian man was arrested trying to enter Israel through a West Bank checkpoint with a truck carrying “powerful” explosives.

On Wednesday, security guards found the explosives embedded in the truck’s air conditioning system during a routine check of its roof. The vehicle, which was attempting to enter Israel at a northern border crossing, was carrying products marked as “intended for border communities” and agricultural goods for rural communities in central Israel, Haaretz reported.

Police sappers diffused the bomb.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said Israel’s military would “hunt the bastards who planned this attack during our holiday. They will not sleep until we find them.”

Also Wednesday, a kite sent from Gaza to southern Israel carrying a firebomb set fire to an Israeli wheat field for the fifth time in five days.