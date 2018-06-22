These academics want to mend Israel-Diaspora relations. But can this marriage be saved?

JERUSALEM (JTA) — When Adam Ferziger wants to describe the “deteriorating” relationship between American and Israeli Jews, he reaches back to a 2,000-year-old divide.

“To use a metaphor, we have a contemporary Jerusalem and Babylon kind of dynamic,” said Ferziger, a history and contemporary Jewry professor at Bar-Ilan University in Tel Aviv, “with two truly significant creative and vibrant Jewish centers developing across the world from each other.”

Ferziger and others point to polls in recent years showing that not only are American Jews increasingly distancing themselves from both organized Jewish life and the State of Israel, but Israeli Jews are growing less and less interested in the views and opinions of their Diaspora cousins.

It is this growing divide that Ferziger said he is trying to mend through the establishment of the Impact Center for Research on Judaism in Israel and North America.

What is needed, he said, is a “new paradigm” for looking at the Diaspora-Israel relationship, one that he thinks will be best found through exploring the distinctions and commonalities of the two divergent forms that Jewish life has taken.

His center is only the latest addition to a political and academic sector trying to find that new paradigm.

Its establishment comes on the heels of the inauguration of a similar, though not identical master’s program, at Haifa University. The Ruderman Program for American Jewish Studies aims to educate Israelis about their North American cousins. It is part of a larger push by the Boston-based Ruderman Family Foundation to reach out to lawmakers, thought leaders and other influencers here.

“When we talk about bridging the gaps, often the proposed solutions are to teach American Jews about Israel,” said Dvir Assouline, the Ruderman Foundation’s advocacy and communications director.

Among the foundation’s programs are Knesset delegations that visit the United States for an immersion in American Jewish communal culture.

“Over the years, we’ve exposed MKs from multiple coalitions and opposition parties to the history, challenges and support of the U.S. Jewish community,” Assouline said.

According to a recent study by the American Jewish Committee, the vast majority of Jews in the United States and Israel believe in the necessity of both a strong Jewish state and a vibrant Diaspora. However, the two communities begin to diverge when questions related to the peace process and religious pluralism come into the picture.