3 Israeli soldiers injured in suspected car-ramming attack

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Three Israeli soldiers on foot patrol were wounded after being hit by a car with Palestinian license plates.

The Israel Defense Forces said that the incident, which occurred on Saturday night outside the Palestinian village of Husan near the West Bank settlement of Beitar Illit, was a suspected car-ramming attack.

The car drove away after the incident. The soldiers were treated at the scene and then taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem for treatment.

The driver of the car, 21, of the Deheisheh refugee camp near Bethlehem, turned himself in hours later and told the Israeli authorities it had been an accident. The driver’s brother reportedly had been arrested by the IDF two days earlier.