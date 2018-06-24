Bulgaria will open honorary consulate in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Bulgaria will open an honorary consulate in Jerusalem.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday at the weekly Cabinet meeting that he spoke the previous night with his counterpart, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, who informed him of the decision.

Borisov visited Israel earlier this month, meeting with Netanyahu and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin in Jerusalem.

Netanyahu reported that Borisov told him that the honorary consulate will not deal only with Bulgarian affairs in Jerusalem, but with Bulgarian affairs in the entire State of Israel.

“I told him that this was a welcome step and that I hoped it will quickly lead to the opening of the official and complete Bulgarian Embassy in Jerusalem,” Netanyahu said.

The United States opened its embassy in Jerusalem on May 14, and Guatemala opened its new embassy in the city two days later. The Czech Republic reopened its honorary consulate in Jerusalem at the end of last month.