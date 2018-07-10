Roseanne Barr will film and post her own interview on YouTube to explain ‘what happened and why’

(JTA) — Roseanne Barr is taking matters into her own hands to explain “what happened and why.”

On Monday night, Barr said on Twitter that she will film her own interview and post it online a day after announcing that she would be interviewed on television.

Barr, who is Jewish, drew widespread criticism for a tweet in which she mocked Valerie Jarrett, a former adviser to President Barack Obama, as the offspring of the “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes.” Jarrett is African-American. The actress later deleted the tweet and issued an apology, saying she had made “a bad joke about her politics and her looks.”

Her show “Roseanne,” a remake of her iconic 1980s series about a working-class family, was canceled by ABC in May following the episode.

“After a lot of thought, I decided that I won’t be doing any TV interviews, too stressful & untrustworthy 4 me & my fans,” Barr tweeted to her 891,000 followers on Monday night. “I’m going to film it myself & post it on my youtube channel in the next week-the entire explanation of what happened & why! I love you all-sign up & get ready.”

Barr’s tweet was posted at 9:01 p.m. Eastern time, as President Donald Trump announced his choice to replace Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy.

On Sunday, Barr had tweeted: “To my wonderful fans who I treasure and love-who have carried me these past weeks when I was 2 weak 2 carry myself: I will be doing a TV interview this week. I’ll tell u about it tomorrow!”

Her announcement also comes days before the Emmy nominations for 2018. Barr’s name was submitted in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category, according to Deadline Hollywood.

Barr has said since her show’s cancellation that she has received TV offers and there was one in particular she might accept, but offered no specifics.

Meanwhile, ABC rehired most of the cast of “Roseanne,” but not Barr, for a spinoff series that may be called “The Conners.”