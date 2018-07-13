Ben Stiller’s teenage punk band is reissuing its 1982 debut album

(JTA) — Ben Stiller was not the Jewish actor who starred in “School of Rock” — that honor goes to Jack Black.

But Stiller drummed in a post-punk band called Capital Punishment while growing up in New York, and it released an album in 1982, when he was about 17.

The New York-based record label Captured Tracks (known for releasing music by indie rockers Mac Demarco and DIIV) is re-releasing the band’s debut, titled “Roadkill,” in September.

The other members of Stiller’s band are Peter Zusi, who’s now a professor of Slavic studies at University College London; Peter Swann, who went on to become a Supreme Court justice in Arizona; and Kriss Roebling, a descendant of Brooklyn Bridge designer John Roebling.

Listen to one of their songs on SoundCloud.