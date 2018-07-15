Netanyahu, Trump discuss security, regional developments prior to president’s summit with Putin

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he discussed security and diplomatic issues by phone with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Netanyahu said on Sunday at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting that he had spoken with Trump and thanked him for his commitment to the security of Israel.

“Yesterday I spoke with US President Donald Trump. We discussed security and diplomatic issues in light of developments in the region, with Syria and Iran first and foremost, of course,” Netanyahu told the Cabinet.

Netanyahu said he had spoken about the same issues with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week in a meeting at the Kremlin. He added that he expected the issues to come up at the summit to be held Monday in Helsinki between Trump and Putin.

He reportedly briefed Trump on his meeting with Putin.

“I thanked President Trump for his strong policy against Iran because since this policy has been taken, we have seen a great effect on – and inside – Iran. President Trump clearly reiterated his commitment to the security of Israel and his willingness to help the State of Israel in various fields and, of course, I thanked him for that,” Netanyahu also said.