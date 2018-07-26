9 rockets fired from Gaza on southern Israel after border battles

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Nine rockets were fired from Gaza at Israel following border battles that left an Israeli soldier injured and three Palestinian members of Hamas dead.

One of the rockets fired on Thursday morning was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system. The rest landed in open areas in Israel near the border fence.

An Israeli soldier patrolling the border with Gaza was injured on Wednesday evening by sniper fire as he encouraged about 20 Palestinian children approaching the border fence, the IDF said. The incident occurred near the place where an Israeli soldier was killed on Friday under similar circumstances.

The IDF retaliated by firing on seven Hamas military positions in Gaza. Three members of the Hamas border patrol unit were killed in the attacks, according to reports citing Gaza’s Health Ministry. Another Hamas soldier is reported to be in seriously injured.

“Israel will pay in blood for its latest crimes,” Hamas’ military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, said in a statement issued on Thursday.