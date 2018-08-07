British Labour Party says lawmaker who cursed Jeremy Corbyn apologized. She says she didn’t.

(JTA) — The British Labour Party has dropped an investigation into one of its Parliament members who called party leader Jeremy Corbyn a “f***ing anti-Semite and a racist.”

On Monday, Margaret Hodge was notified that the investigation was ended and no disciplinary action would be taken, the Jewish Chronicle reported.

The party said that Hodge had expressed regret for her conduct, which allowed the investigation to be closed. But Hodge in a tweet Monday said that she had not apologized for her outburst.

“Just to be clear: there have been no apologies — on either side,” the tweet said.

In a letter to the party’s legal unit on Monday, Hodge chastised the party for saying that she had apologized in order to effect its “necessary climb down. ”

Hodge in another tweet said the party must adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of anti-Semitism in full in an effort to rebuild trust.

It was following a meeting last month at which party leaders rejected parts of that definition that Hodge confronted Corbyn, calling him a “f***ing anti-Semite and a racist” and urging him to quit the party. A spokesman for Corbyn later said that action would be taken against Hodge for the outburst.