Sheldon Adelson gives $25 million to Republican-aligned group in bid to preserve Senate majority

(JTA) — Casino mogul and Jewish megadonor Sheldon Adelson gave $25 million to a Republican-aligned political action committee last month in an effort to stave off expected Democratic gains in the upcoming midterm elections.

According to a Federal Election Commission filing cited by Politico, the money was more than half the total funds raised by the Senate Leadership Fund in 2018.

In May, Adelson donated $30 million to the Congressional Leadership Fund, a PAC aligned with the Republicans in the House of Representatives, in order to help the House keep its GOP majority. The donation is three times as large as the amount he gave in 2016.

He also donated thousands of dollars to the campaigns of five Republican candidates who opposed the Iran nuclear deal: Nevada Sen. Dean Heller, Virginia Rep. Barbara Comstock, California Rep. Mimi Walters, Utah Rep. Mia Love and the hopeful in Nevada’s 4th District, Cresent Hardy. Heller, Hardy and Comstock had previously received contributions from Adelson, while Love and Walters were beneficiaries for the first time.

Adelson, a major giver to Jewish and pro-Israel causes, was among the biggest givers to President Donald Trump’s campaign and his inauguration.