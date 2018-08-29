Rabbi Jonathan Sacks to host BBC radio series on morality

(JTA) — Britian’s Emeritus Chief Rabbi, Lord Jonathan Sacks, will discuss morality in a five-part series airing on the BBC.

“Morality in the 21st Century” is a five-part series that will air daily beginning next week on BBC Radio 4, and comes a week before the Jewish high holidays.

Sacks will look at “some of the most pressing moral issues of our time,” according to the BBC.

Among those appearing in the series are Melinda Gates, philanthropist and co-founder of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation; Steven Pinker, cognitive psychologist, linguist and author; and David Brooks, political and social commentator and author. Sacks also will speak with groups of teenagers aged 16 to 18 to get their opinions on the topics discussed, which include “The Selfie Generation;” “Moral Heros;” “Artificial Intelligence;” and “Is Society a Myth?”

Sacks regularly contributes to the BBC Radio 4’s Thought of the Day.