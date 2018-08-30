Headstones toppled at NJ Jewish cemetery

(JTA) — Four headstones were toppled at a Jewish cemetery in New Jersey but were not significantly damaged.

The headstones were discovered Sunday at the Congregation Agudath Achim Cemetery in Freehold Township, in the Shore area. The headstones were pushed over sometime Saturday or early Sunday morning, according to local reports.

No other acts of vandalism were discovered at the cemetery, the local Asbury Park Press reported.

One of the headstones belonged to a World War II veteran, according to Michael Berman, executive director of the Freehold Jewish Center, which operates the cemetery.

“In terms of it being the desecration of a holy space, it is,” Berman told the Asbury Park Press. “Being Jewish, we’re all connected to our history. Our history, unfortunately, has some difficult times in the past and memories that go back to World War II and much farther than that.”