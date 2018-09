(JTA) — An Israeli teen fell to his death while hiking in Yosemite National Park in California while taking a selfie.

Tomer Frankfurter, 18, of Jerusalem, was on a two-month trip to the United States prior to entering the Israeli army.

He is believed to have lost his balance while taking the picture, according to reports.

Israel’s Channel 10 reported that Frankfurter climbed to one of the highest cliffs in the park and stood on an unstable rock while taking the photograph.