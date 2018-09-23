Israel will withhold from Palestinian Authority stipend paid to teen who stabbed to death Ari Fuld

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Israel’s Finance Minister said that Israel will deduct from the tax revenues it collects for the Palestinian Authority the amount of money that is paid to the teen who stabbed Ari Fuld to death.

Moshe Kahlon made the announcement on Friday in a tweet.

In the tweet he also said that he would find ways to prevent the family of Khalil Jabarin, 17, from benefitting from his murder of the 45-year-old dual American and Israeli citizen, who was the father of four children.

“Ari was a moral person, who loved the land, who loved man and who was a devoted father of four. May God avenge his blood,” Kahlon also tweeted.

Jabarin reportedly will receive about $400 monthly for the next three years from the Palestinian Authority, under the PA Prisoners and Liberated Prisoners law, which provides funds Palestinians who murder Israelis.

The Knesset in early July passed a law by a vote of 87 to 15 vote to withhold in the amount that the Palestinians pay terrorists or their families from the money it transfers to the PA.

On Thursday, The U.S. ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, tweeted that such payments must be halted.

“The Palestinian Prisoner Affairs Commission has confirmed that the family of the terrorist who murdered Ari Fuld is ‘eligible to receive a monthly salary’ as compensation for his incarceration. This practice is unconscionable and must stop if there is to be any hope for peace,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the falafel store worker who told an Israeli television news station that Fuld saved her life by shooting the teenage Palestinian stabber as he chased after her with his brandished knife, told the English-language news website The Times of Israel that Jabarin was seeking to attack an American.

Hila Peretz said that he asked her twice if she spoke English and appeared to be looking for people in the area who spoke English. She said that he followed Fuld and listened to him greeting people in English for at least a minute before pulling out his knife beginning his attack.

After he was stabbed, Fuld, who served in the Israeli army and continued to serve in the reserves, ran after the assailant, planted his feet and shot at him before collapsing.