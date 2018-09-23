WeWork opens public office space in sukkah in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (JTA) — WeWork Jerusalem will open a public shared office space in a sukkah during the holiday week.
The sukkah will be located in Jerusalem’s First Station, a popular recreation area which includes restaurants and shops.
It will include indoor and outdoor shared desks with free WiFi access, a lounge area and two conference rooms, as well as a barista, a bartender and a DJ in the evenings, WeWork said in a statement.
WeWork Jerusalem will officially open on October 2 in a facility on the city’s King George Street and will be the ninth WeWork in Israel, which has five in Tel Aviv, and one each in Herzliya, Beersheba and Haifa.
This Sukkot, experience @WeWork at our WeWork Sukkah at the First Station in Jerusalem! Free coffee, beer, yoga classes and crafts for the kids. Chag Sameach! (📷: Tzipora Lifchitz) pic.twitter.com/RkVEOJ9raV
— WeWork Israel (@WeWorkIsrael) September 21, 2018