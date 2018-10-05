Israeli forces kill 12-year-old boy protesting at border, Palestinian officials say

(JTA) — Palestinian officials said that Israel killed three protesters at the Gaza border, including a 12-year-old boy.

The Gaza Health Ministry also said that Israel wounded at least 126 protesters on Friday, according to Reuters.

Israel said the rioters were throwing explosive devices, grenades and rocks and rolling burning tires at soldiers, and that a group of Palestinians crossed over the border but later returned to Gaza, Reuters reported.

Israel says that the border protests, which started in March, are organized by the terrorist group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip.

Also Friday, Israeli security forces closed off roads near the Gaza Strip. The unusual move came hours after the country’s defense minister, Avigdor Liberman, tacitly threatened military action against Hamas.