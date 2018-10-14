Donald Trump Jr. to be special guest at Jewish Republican’s California event

(JTA) — Donald Trump Jr. will be a special VIP guest at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual California Bash, the organization announced.

The son of President Donald Trump is the executive vice president of the Trump Organization. Other special guests at the event, which will be held on Monday at The Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, include Pastor John Hagee, founder of Christians United for Israel; Kimberly Guilfoyle, vice chair of America First Action, the primary super PAC dedicated to electing federal candidates who “support the agenda of the Trump-Pence administration”; and Charlie Kirk, president of Turning Point USA, an American conservative, nonprofit organization whose stated mission is “to educate students about true free market values.” Turning Point USA also operates a website called Professor Watchlist, which is “dedicated to documenting and exposing college professors who discriminate against conservative students, promote anti-American values, and advance leftist propaganda in the classroom,” according to Kirk.

The RJC, founded in 1985, calls itself “the unique bridge between the Jewish community and Republican decision-makers.” The group’s mission statement says that it works “to sensitize Republican leadership in government and the Party to the concerns and issues of the Jewish community, while articulating and advocating Republican ideas and policies within the Jewish community.”