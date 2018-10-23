Comedian Amy Schumer posts cryptic pregnancy announcements on Instagram

(JTA) — Comedian Amy Schumer announced on social media that she and her husband, Chris Fischer, are expecting their first child.

Her announcement appeared at the end of a list of her 20 recommended candidates in the upcoming midterm elections, that was posted on the Instagram story of journalist Jessica Yellin. The list ended with “I’m pregnant-Amy Schumer.”

Schumer also posted on Instagram a photo of her and Fischer’s faces photo shopped on to the bodies of Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Merkle, who recently announced their first pregnancy, with the message: “About to announce some exciting news.” The post added that that Yellin, who runs the page #newsnotnoise, “agreed to post a lil noise today for me!” Schumer also posted a photo of the list on Yellin’s page on her Twitter account.

Schumer, the star of “Trainwreck” and “Snatched,” and most recently “I Feel Pretty,” married Fischer in a small ceremony in February, which included breaking a glass, a Jewish wedding tradition.