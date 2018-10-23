Comedian Amy Schumer posts cryptic pregnancy announcements on Instagram
News Brief

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer at the premiere of “I Feel Pretty” at Westwood Village Theatre in Westwood, Calif., April 17, 2018. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

(JTA) — Comedian Amy Schumer announced on social media that she and her husband, Chris Fischer, are expecting their first child.

Her announcement appeared at the end of a list of her 20 recommended candidates in the upcoming midterm elections, that was posted on the Instagram story of journalist Jessica Yellin. The list ended with “I’m pregnant-Amy Schumer.”

Schumer also posted on Instagram a photo of her and Fischer’s faces photo shopped on to the bodies of Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Merkle, who recently announced their first pregnancy, with the message: “About to announce some exciting news.” The post added that that Yellin, who runs the page #newsnotnoise, “agreed to post a lil noise today for me!”  Schumer also posted a photo of the list on Yellin’s page on her Twitter account.

Schumer, the star of “Trainwreck” and “Snatched,” and most recently “I Feel Pretty,” married Fischer in a small ceremony in February, which included breaking a glass, a Jewish wedding tradition.

 

