Pittsburgh’s largest paper prints Mourner’s Kaddish prayer in Hebrew on front page
News Brief

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s cover on Nov. 2, 2018. (Post-Gazette)

(JTA) — The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the largest newspaper serving the Pennsylvania city’s metropolitan area, printed a part of the Jewish mourner’s prayer in Hebrew as its front-page headline.

The first four words of the Mourner’s Kaddish were printed on Friday’s front page as a tribute to the 11 people killed last weekend in a shooting attack at the city’s Tree of Life synagogue, allegedly by a far-right extremist. The words mean “may His great name be exalted and sanctified.”

The same prayer, which is part Hebrew and part Aramaic, is to be recited Friday — the first Shabbat since the massacre, the Daily Beast reported.

On Twitter, historian Aaron Astor wrote: “The Jewish Mourner’s Kaddish is one of the most important prayers of all. This was a very moving gesture by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette to post it as the headline.”

Jodi Kantor, an investigative journalist for The New York Times, wrote that the unusual headline is “The ultimate tribute to the victims. A statement that Jews belong.”

