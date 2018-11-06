Singer Foundation gives $1 million for security of NYC Jewish institutions in response to Pittsburgh

(JTA) — The Paul E. Singer Foundation said it will give at least $1 million to help secure Jewish institutions around New York in response to the shooting attack on a Pittsburgh synagogue that left 11 worshippers dead.

The foundation announced Monday that the money will go toward safety reviews and enhanced precautions at synagogues, day schools and community centers, the New York Post reported Tuesday.

“The tragedy in Pittsburgh was a painful reminder of the need to revisit our community’s security needs,” Paul Singer, a billionaire hedge fund manager, told the newspaper. He called on others to “join the effort.”

The money will be distributed through the UJA Federation of New York.

The funds also will go toward official security assessments that the institutions need to apply for government funding for security.

The Singer Foundation says its mission “is to support and create innovative and effective organizations and initiatives that strengthen American democracy, the future of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state, and Jewish continuity.”