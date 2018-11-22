Britain’s Prince Charles hosts former child refugees to mark 80th Kindertransport anniversary

(JTA) — Britain’s Prince Charles met with former child refugees who arrived in the country on the Kindertransport at the start of World War II.

The Holocaust survivors, who were saved from the Nazis, were marking the 80th anniversary of the organized effort to bring some 10,000 mainly Jewish children under the age of 17 to Britain, where they were cared for. The heir to the British throne hosted them for a reception at St. James Palace.

The elderly guests sang happy birthday to Charles, who turned 70 last week. The prince circulated the room, listening to the personal histories of the survivors.

Britain’s Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, attended the event and was impressed with how attentive the prince was to all his guests.

“The Prince of Wales has on many occasions reached out to Holocaust survivors. He has genuine empathy and deep concern; he’s showing that right now through the time he is spending in engaging in conversation with them. It’s hugely appreciated,” he told the Jewish Chronicle.