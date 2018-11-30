Jordanian assaults 2 Israeli co-workers in Eilat in suspected terrorist attack

(JTA) – A Jordanian citizen on his second day on the job at the Eilat Port assaulted two Israeli co-workers with a hammer in what police said may have been a terrorist attack.

The incident Friday left the two victims with moderate injuries, the Israel Broadcasting Corp. reported. They were sent to a local hospital for treatment and then flown to Soroka Hospital in Beersheba.

The alleged assailant was arrested.

A Jordanian government spokesman said Amman was “following” the development of the investigation.

In 2014, Israel authorized the employment of 1,500 Jordanians in Eilat’s tourism sector.

Contractors working at the port may employ Jordanian workers, but they are not allowed to stay in Israel past working hours and are required to return to Jordan through the Aqaba crossing each day.