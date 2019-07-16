All the tributes planned for the 25th anniversary of the AMIA Jewish center bombing

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (JTA) — On July 18, 1994, at 9:53 a.m. local time here, a car bomb destroyed the city’s AMIA Jewish center, killing 85 people and injuring more than 300.

The 25th anniversary of the bombing is Thursday, and commemorations are planned throughout Argentina to pay tribute to the victims of the attack whose perpetrators have still not been brought to justice.

Argentina and Israel have long blamed Iran and implicated several former Iranian officials and Hezbollah in the attack, in addition to the March 17, 1992 attack on the Israeli Embassy in Buenos Aires that killed 29 and injured more than 200.

Here are many of the tributes that will take place (or have already taken place recently) across Argentina and the world: