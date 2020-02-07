The Tell: What kind of revenge could Trump take against his impeachment foes?

WASHINGTON (JTA) — Impeachment is over, except it isn’t: We now have Impeachment, the Retribution.

“Will there be no retribution?” was a line in the official White House statement following President Donald Trump’s acquittal in the Senate. A number of prominent Jewish lawmakers are in Trump’s sights, chief among them Rep. Adam Schiff, who led the inquiry. Trump might have specific plans in mind. In his victory speech Thursday, the president described outcomes he would like to see, including jailings and lawsuits, before saying his lawyers advised him against those actions. “I should have sued them, too, but when you’re president, people don’t like suing,” he said, “people” apparently referring again to his lawyers. Retribution by presidents has precedent, most famously Richard Nixon’s enemies list. That list imagined illegal tax audits — Nixon officials refused to carry them out. Is Trump promising something along those lines? Does he have other ideas in mind? Let’s take a look at how that might play out, especially with some of the Jewish players in mind. Adam Schiff

The California congressman and chairman of the House Intelligence Committee led the impeachment managers and delivered some of the most blistering indictments of Trump during the Senate trial.

“He has betrayed our national security, and he will do so again. He has compromised our elections, and he will do so again,” he said. “You will not change him. You cannot constrain him. He is who he is.” It’s not clear what legitimate retribution is available to Trump. He has suggested that Schiff should be arrested for treason for misrepresenting the president’s call to his Ukraine counterpart, but that does not meet any known definition of treason. (Schiff made clear in real time that his version of the phone call, which he included in his opening remarks on impeachment, was a parody.) Schiff is a shoo-in in his Los Angeles-area district, and he has become a rare unifying figure in the Democratic Party because of his performance. Trump could afflict Schiff in other ways. “He has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country!” Trump said of Schiff in a tweet last month that Schiff called a threat. (The White House denied it.) An Arizona man was arrested recently for threatening Schiff’s life. Jerry Nadler

Nadler, of New York, chairs the House Judiciary Committee and has history with Trump. As a state assemblyman and then as a congressman, Nadler endeavored to frustrate Trump’s real estate plans in Manhattan, which he called “grotesque.” Trump eventually lowered but did not abandon his ambitions. Trump now describes that as a victory, although this Washington Post review of the affair suggests that Nadler had the edge in that years-long battle. Trump mentioned Nadler in his Thursday speech but did not hint at any retribution. (Nadler, like Schiff, is in a safe Democratic district, although Nadler is facing primary challenges from the left.) “Nadler — I know him much of my life, he’s fought me in New York for 25 years, I always beat him,” Trump said. “And I’ll probably have to beat him again.” Nadler shows no signs of backing down, announcing this week that he will likely subpoena John Bolton, Trump’s former national security adviser, who has suggested he is ready to testify that Trump’s preeminent motivation in withholding aid from Ukraine was to force the country to investigate Joe Biden, Trump’s Democratic political rival. The Vindmans

The New York senator, who once was close to Trump, has been scathing during the impeachment. Schumer, the minority leader, called Trump’s pressure on Ukraine “unforgivable” and “a subversion of our democracy” in his Senate speech before the vote on Wednesday. Trump this week predicted Schumer would lose a primary challenge in 2022 from tyro freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Would Trump, if he is still around as president, provide an assist to Ocasio-Cortez? Backing a challenger in the opposite party to harm a hated incumbent is not unprecedented in American politics. Republicans in South Carolina are planning to vote for Bernie Sanders in their state’s primary as a means of harming Biden. Religion