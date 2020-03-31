Having a solo Passover seder? There are plenty of guides for you.

(JTA) — Social distancing, stress, fear, a real-life plague — Passover amid the COVID-19 outbreak is shaping up to be a once-in-a-lifetime event.

As many Jews across the country and the world prepare to hold seders on their own, apart from family and friends, or via online videoconference tools like Zoom or Skype, institutions and clergy have prepared a multitude of guides on how to navigate the situation and the technology.

Here are just a few of them, offering everything from advice on how to plan for a Zoom call to how to order the food one might never have purchased online before.

The guides with tips and tricks for a seder in the time of the coronavirus

Webinars on the topic

Online Haggadahs and other resources

Cooking food

Ordering food

