10 of the best Jewish tweets about the pre-Passover Suez Canal blockage

(JTA) — We know what you’re thinking.
The Suez Canal has been blocked for days by a giant container ship, causing big problems for the global shipping industry and starting a torrent of social media memes. But what’s Jewish about it?
The answer is: nothing, on the surface. However, Passover is approaching, and the holiday’s biblical story remembers when the Jews left Egyptian slavery. Part of that liberation story involved Moses splitting the Red Sea, which is attached to the modern-day Suez Canal — which could really use some unblocking by Moses or anyone else right now.
So naturally, a segment of the meme mania has been tied to Passover.
Here are some the best Jewish Twitter jokes about the Suez and its big boat:
1. Getting back at the Egyptians only took 2,000 years
2. The 2020 season was a drama, in 2021 we’re trying comedy
3. You might say it’s all a bit fishy
4. “There can be miracles, if you believe“
5. And the matzahs started flying off the shelves
6. We’ll wait
7. DMing Moses
8. Dayenu, already
9. Conspirasea theories
10. A digestive metaphor