Nominate a changemaker — of any age! — for New York Jewish Week’s 36 to Watch

(New York Jewish Week) — Since 2007, the New York Jewish Week has honored changemakers near the beginning of their careers in Jewish life. Their contributions in the arts, religion, culture, politics and philanthropy represented what’s new, what’s different and what’s pioneering in the ways New York’s Jews are giving back to the world.

The tradition continues this year but with a difference: We’re dropping the age limit, which came to strike many of us as arbitrary. We’re still looking to honor 36 people for their innovative and creative approaches to timely and current issues, but without limits.

These individuals might be students or recent graduates who are making their first big splash in the Jewish community with a new idea or surprising project. Or they may be people in the middle of distinguished careers who came up with a fresh approach to a timeless challenge. No matter their age or stage in life, all those chosen will represent the future of Jewish life and community.

Now is the chance to nominate someone (or yourself!) for the New York Jewish Week’s 36 to Watch. Let us know about people whose work may have gone unheralded, whose contributions are especially relevant to the time and moment, or who simply nailed it with a new job, project or position.

Nominees must currently live or work in the New York metropolitan area. Nominations must be received no later than April 8, 2022. You can fill out the nomination form here.

Questions? Reach out to us at 36towatch@jewishweek.org.