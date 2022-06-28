BenGingi, 29, TikTok star with a passion for Jewish baking

BenGingi, who brought a baking revolution to the digital world with his 30-second recipe recap videos, was selected as one of the New York Jewish Week’s 36 to Watch (formerly 36 Under 36). This distinction honors leaders, entrepreneurs and changemakers who are making a difference in New York’s Jewish community. After working for leading chefs in Israel, and honing his craft in Italy, BenGingi runs his online “Baking Academy,” with recipes and tips for making, among other things, sufganiyot, matzoh balls and leopard challah. BenGingi lives in the East Village.

For the full list of this year’s “36ers,” click here.

New York Jewish Week: Tell us more about your baking career.

BenGingi: I am a baker, educator and content creator sharing my passions about food and bread, from different cultures from around the world. I have over a million followers across my social media platforms.

How does your Jewish identity or experience influence your work?

My foundational knowledge about baking is rooted in Jewish baked goods from around the world.

In one sentence, what was your best experience as a Jewish New Yorker?

I love being part of a strong and extremely helpful community here in New York – we really take care of each other!

Who is your New York Jewish hero?

Adam Sandler.

What’s a fun/surprising fact about you?

I don’t really eat fruits.

Support the New York Jewish Week Our nonprofit newsroom depends on readers like you. Make a donation now to support independent Jewish journalism in New York. Donate

Want to keep up with stories of other innovative Jewish New Yorkers? Click here to subscribe to the Jewish Week’s free email newsletters.