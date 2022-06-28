Rebekah Lowin, 30, maker of ‘whimsical Jewish holiday ideas’

Rebekah Lowin, a seasoned lifestyle editor by day, is the creator of an eponymous blog that shares DIY ideas for Jewish holiday recipes, decor and gifts, including Everything Bagel Seasoning “Sand Art” Valentines, Break-Fast Bracelets and DIY Rosh Hashanah Palette Cards. She was selected as one of the New York Jewish Week’s 36 to Watch (formerly 36 Under 36). This distinction honors leaders, entrepreneurs and changemakers who are making a difference in New York’s Jewish community. Lowin, who currently oversees home and kitchen product coverage at Forbes, lives on the Upper East Side.

New York Jewish Week: Tell us about how you got started in your career.

Lowin: I spent the early part of my career scratching my head over the scarcity of Jewish holiday content in women’s magazines and other purveyors of “the beautiful life.” In response, I launched my eponymous blog in 2019 as a way to share whimsical Jewish holiday ideas, craft projects and “traditional-with-a-twist” recipes. Today, the site remains a popular resource for all of the above, but it’s also evolved to reflect a wider view of my life, home, career and DIY adventures, offering general creative encouragement and inspiration to her thousands of monthly readers.

Are there any accomplishments you’re particularly proud of?

I’ve gotten to work on some really fun projects within the blog world: photographing Crate & Barrel’s 2021 Hanukkah catalogue spread and styling their 2022 Passover offerings; hosting a Jewish-holiday-specific crafting video series for HGTV.com; sharing a rainbow-colored apples-and-honey platter with Food Network Magazine, and more. But the behind-the-scenes process and the actual “doing” — the brainstorming, tinkering, creating, baking, crafting, filming and daydreaming — is the most enjoyable part for me. And there’s nothing more gratifying than that moment of connection and community I feel when I see one of my ideas in my readers’ homes or on their holiday tables via Instagram.

Who is your New York Jewish hero?

I just can’t choose between Barbra Streisand and the late Nora Ephron. Two incredible, hilarious, brilliantly creative women with roots in New York.

Was there a formative Jewish experience that influenced your life path?

My siblings and I had a pretty unique Jewish experience growing up, which I’ve come to realize had a profound and lasting effect on my relationship with Judaism. For starters, our parents came from very different backgrounds — my dad grew up in a religious household (his native language is Yiddish); my mom, the daughter of an Auschwitz survivor, was raised Reform. We melded so many traditions together and really always just did things “our way.” I also grew up with only a handful of Jewish classmates and acquaintances, simply because of the makeup of my hometown population. The consequence of all of this was that I didn’t/don’t worry too much about doing things the “wrong” way when it comes to diving into my Jewishness — I try on new traditions, adapt others, make and learn from all sorts of delightful mistakes and happily make friends all over the denominational spectrum.

What is your favorite place to eat Jewish food in New York?

Kossar’s Bialys on the Lower East Side is really special to me; I’ve been going there since I was a baby. And The Pickle Guys just around the corner. I lived on the Upper West Side for 10 years, so I’d be remiss not to mention my beloved Zabar’s, too.

