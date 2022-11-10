Amy Spitalnick, who fought Nazis in court, parts ways with progressive group Bend the Arc

(New York Jewish Week) — Amy Spitalnick, who rose to prominence battling neo-Nazis in court, is stepping down as executive director of the Jewish progressive group Bend the Arc: Jewish Action, one week before she was to have officially begun the job.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Spitalnick said that “while I share the values and mission with Bend the Arc, a long transition has led us to mutually agree that it’s best for us both not to move forward.”

“We wish each other only the best as we each continue to work toward our shared goals,” Spitalnick said. “This is the right decision for me and BTA.”

Spitalnick was supposed to have started the new job on Nov. 15.

Spitalnick confirmed the announcement to the New York Jewish Week in a phone call, but declined to make any further comments.

Spitalnick added in her statement that she is “staying focused on the fight for our democracy” by continuing her work with the organization Human Rights First as senior advisor on extremism.

She will also remain, through the end of the year, as executive director of Integrity First, the organization through which she and attorneys Roberta Kaplan and Karen Dunn won a $25 million lawsuit against the group that organized the deadly 2017 Charlottesville March. That organization is planning to wind down its operations.

Spitalnick, a New Yorker, was hired by Bend the Arc in August, telling the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that hers and the organization’s “core goals are exactly aligned.”

Bend the Arc was formed in 2012 with the merger of Jewish Funds for Justice and the Progressive Jewish Alliance. It represents Jewish progessives on issues like abortion rights, anti-extremism, immigration and LGBTQ issues. Last month it received a $50,000 investment from Together Rising — a women’s rights group founded by the self-help author Glennon Doyle — for its work fighting against antisemitism and for social change.

Its previous executive director, Stosh Cutler, stepped down this year after 10 years in the position.

Spitalnick was formerly a communications director for the New York State Senate and State Attorney General. In 2021 she was named to the New York Jewish Week’s list of “36 Under 36” Jews who are making a difference.

Bend the Arc did not respond to a request for comment.