Survey: 4 in 10 American Jews fell less secure

WASHINGTON (JTA) — Four in ten American Jews felt less secure in 2022 than they did in 2021, according to an American Jewish Committee survey, a 10-percentage point rise from when the same question was asked a year earlier.

A separate AJC survey found that the percentage of Americans generally who say antisemitism is a problem is also increasing.

The survey released Monday, conducted from Sept. 23-Nov.8 of 2022, asked Jewish identified respondents whether they feel more or less secure than a year ago, or the same. The portion of respondents who replied less secure was 41%; those feeling that their status was about as secure were 55% and those feeling more secure were 4%.

Asked to account for what fed the perception of being less secure, this who responded that way listed a perceived rise in antisemitic attacks and violence (27%), the sense that antisemitism and racism are more overt and accepted (27%) ad the perceived rise of white supremacist groups (17%), among other factors.

The survey was underway around the same time, in mid-October, that rapper and designer Kanye West, one of the world’s wealthiest and — at one time — most influential people was coming out as a full-fledged antisemite.

The percentage of those feeling less secure in the same survey in 2021 31%. The percentage in 2020 was 43%.

The separate survey of Americans generally found that 68% of respondents saw antisemitism in 2022 as a serious problem, up from 60% in 2021. In the survey of Jews, 89% said antisemitism was a serious problem in 2022, virtually the same as the 90% who responded that way in 2021.

The Jewish American study reached 1,507 respondents was conducted by a mix of modes, with 1,020 taking part in a self-administered web survey and 487 reached by phone. It had a margin of error of 3.4 percentage points.

The survey of U.S. adults reached 1,004 respondents through a web survey, conducted from Oct. 10-18, 2022, around the same time the Kanye West controversy was making headlines. It had a margin of error of 3.8 percentage points.