Chanie Apfelbaum, 42, kosher food writer

Chanie Apfelbaum, 42, is a food writer and photographer who shares her love of kosher cooking through her popular blog, Busy in Brooklyn, social media and cooking demonstrations worldwide. She’s also the author of two kosher cookbooks: “Millennial Kosher” and the brand new “Totally Kosher.” The new book, published by mainstream house Clarkson Potter, features photographs of Apfelbaum with her children — a daring move at a time when many Orthodox publishers are hesitant publish photos of women. “I am so passionate about making kosher food accessible and approachable for everyone,” Apfelbaum, who lives in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, tells us. “Bringing families around the table to celebrate our rich Jewish traditions and heritage is so meaningful for me.”

For the full list of this year’s “36ers” — which honors leaders, entrepreneurs and changemakers who are making a difference in New York’s Jewish community — click here.

Who is your New York Jewish hero?

My mom, Devorah Halberstam

What’s a fun/surprising fact about you?

I don’t like brisket!

How does your Jewish identity or experience influence your work?

When I was 13 years old, my oldest brother, Ari Halberstam, was killed in a terrorist attack on the Brooklyn Bridge because he was a Jew. My journey is a means to honoring what my brother Ari lived and died for.

Was there a formative Jewish experience that influenced your life path?

Growing up Chabad, I was raised with an outreach mentality. Being a proud Jew and sharing the beauty of our traditions was ingrained in me from a young age.

What is your favorite place to eat Jewish food in New York?

My mom’s house!

Support the New York Jewish Week Our nonprofit newsroom depends on readers like you. Make a donation now to support independent Jewish journalism in New York. Donate

What are three spots in NYC that all Jewish New Yorkers should visit?

The Jewish Children’s Museum (dedicated in memory of my brother Ari), the Central Chabad Lubavitch Library and the Ohel (the resting place of Rabbi Menachem Schneerson)

How can people follow you online?

@busyinbrooklyn on Instagram or via my blog, busyinbrooklyn.com

Want to keep up with stories of other innovative Jewish New Yorkers? Click here to subscribe to the New York Jewish Week’s free email newsletter.