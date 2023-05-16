Daniel Edelman, 20, New York Red Bulls midfielder

Daniel Edelman, 20, is a midfielder for the New York Red Bulls, one of two New York City-based teams in Major League Soccer. A native of Warren Township, New Jersey, Edelman hails from an athletic Jewish family — his father, Ari, is a sports public relations exec who played soccer for Loyola Maryland and his mother, Patty Stoffey Edelman, is Maryland’s all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division I women’s basketball. He passed on a scholarship to the University of North Carolina in 2020 to sign with the Red Bulls’ developmental team instead. The gamble paid off: Last year, his MLS debut, Edelman was named the Red Bulls’ “Newcomer of the Year” and, more recently, he qualified for the U-20 World Cup and the 2024 Olympics — the first time the United States men’s soccer team have qualified for the Olympics since 2008. “Growing up as an individual who has come from a Jewish background, I have learned valuable lessons that I have carried with me to my profession,” Edelman tells us. “I have tried to show on the field and make myself a player that all our supporters of the New York Red Bulls can be proud of.”

Who is your New York Jewish hero?

Adam Sandler.

What’s a fun/surprising fact about you?

I can name all 50 capitals of the United States.

How does your Jewish identity or experience influence your work?

My great-grandfather escaped a concentration camp during the Holocaust. I was able to learn about the experiences he has had in his life and those stories have taught me valuable lessons that I carry with me into every day life.

Was there a formative Jewish experience that influenced your life path?

Celebrating Hanukkah, Passover, Yom Kippur and Rosh Hashanah with my family each year has gotten me closer to learning about the Jewish culture and how important my Jewish identity is.

Do you have a favorite inspiring quote?

“I’ve missed more than 9,000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. Twenty-six times, I’ve been trusted to take the game winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.” — Michael Jordan

How can people follow you online?

@edelman_24 on Instagram; @DanEdelman24 on Twitter