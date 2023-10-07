Biden and Netanyahu to speak as world leaders pledge support for Israel after Hamas attack

(JTA) — Political leaders from around the globe have condemned Hamas’ sweeping attack on Israel and pledged their support for Israel.

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, following earlier conversations between National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi.

The United States “unequivocally condemns the unprovoked attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians,” National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement. There is never any justification for terrorism. We stand firmly with the government and people of Israel and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks.”

The leaders of Israel’s many other allies in Europe and beyond condemned the assault in statements early Saturday, shortly after Hamas unleashed a ground and air attack on Israel that has killed dozens, wounded hundreds and paralyzed life in the country.

“The UK unequivocally condemns the horrific attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians,” British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly tweeted. “The UK will always support Israel’s right to defend itself.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said he had spoken to Netanyahu and Israeli President Isaac Herzog. “I condemn the attacks carried out from Gaza against Israel, its soldiers and its population,” Macron said. “France stands in solidarity with Israel and the Israelis, committed to their security and their right to defend themselves.”

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he, too, had spoken with Netanyahu. “I told him that the Netherlands unequivocally condemns this terrorist violence and fully supports Israel’s right to defend itself,” Rutte tweeted.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is also fighting a defensive war, issued a statement offering condolences to those who have suffered losses and confidence that Israel would prevail.

“Israel’s right to self-defense is unquestionable,” Zelensky said. “All details surrounding this terrorist assault must be revealed so that the world knows and holds accountable everyone who supported and helped carry out the attack.”

Meanwhile, several Arab and Muslim countries said they urged restraint without pledging support for Israel, according to a roundup of international responses collected by Reuters. Oman, which had at one point been seen as a candidate for opening ties with Israel but recently criminalized relations instead, stood apart from the international response by issuing a statement blaming the violence on Israel.