US reports at least 9 Americans dead in Hamas invasion of Israel

WASHINGTON (JTA) — The U.S. State Department confirmed that there were at least nine Americans among the hundreds of people killed after Hamas invasion of Israel.

“At this time, we can confirm the deaths of nine U.S. citizens,” said a State Department statement released early Monday. “We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected.”

The front page of the State Department’s website on Monday morning was headlined “Israel Under Attack” with a link to information. “The United States unequivocally condemns the appalling attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israel,” the header said.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely and remain in touch with our Israeli partners and the local authorities,” the department’s statement said. “We are in touch with the families and providing all appropriate consular assistance.”

The death count after the invasion launched on Saturday is more than 800, according to Israeli authorities. Stories of Americans who were killed, wounded or abducted are just emerging.

Asked about American abductees, a U.S. embassy spokeswoman in Israel referred to remarks Sunday by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who said the department was looking into the reports.

Separately, President Joe Biden has spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and pledged U.S. support for Israel. Netanyahu told Biden on Sunday that Israel will launch a ground invasion of Gaza, saying “We have to go in,” according to Axios.