These very Jewish, very New York items make perfect Hanukkah gifts

(New York Jewish Week) — Baby, it’s COLD outside! Winter may not officially start for another three weeks, but Hanukkah is just around the corner — this year the Festival of Lights begins on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 7.
Whether you hail from a family that goes all-in on Hanukkah presents, or you’re more the KISS (Keep It Simple, Stupid) type, we’ve rounded up a selection of affordable, fun and very New York products that are perfect for all the lights of your life.
Stay warm, stay safe and happy Hanukkah!
Manhattan Skyline Menorah, $119.99
The marvelous Manhattan skyline meets the miracle of Hanukkah with this handmade modern menorah made of brushed steel.
Ralph Lifshitz Embroidered Hat, $49.49
Leave it to the folks at lifestyle brand Old Jewish Men to remind us that all-American fashion icon Ralph Lauren is, in fact, a Jewish man from the Bronx who was born Ralph Lifshitz. There’s a kippah version, too.
Black & White Cookie Teether, $20
Yes, babies can’t nosh on solid foods. But that doesn’t mean they can’t vicariously enjoy the delicious pleasures of a black & white cookie — this teething treat is made of 100% natural rubber.
Chocolate Egg Cream Scented Candle, $28
Made of neither eggs nor cream, egg creams may be delicious, but they’re not exactly gift-able. Instead, give that sweet-toothed special someone an egg cream-scented candle from the Lower East Side’s iconic Katz’s Delicatessen and their apartment will smell sweet for hours on end.
Schmulka Bernstein Tote Bag, $20
Represent the late, lamented Lower East Side kosher Chinese restaurant Schmulka Bernstein’s — aka Bernstein on Essex — with this retro-style tote bag.
“I Pickle NY” T-shirt, $30
If you have a friend who loves New York and loves pickles, then this T-shirt from Lower East Side pickle purveyors The Pickle Guys is for them. Available in several colors.
Barbra Streisand’s Memoir, $31.50
Clocking in at a whopping 992 pages, the Jewish icon and EGOT-winner’s highly anticipated memoir will keep a dedicated reader entertained for many cold evenings to come. Bonus: “My Name Is Barbra” can also serve as a stylish doorstop in any drafty apartment — something Babs, who grew up in public housing in Flatbush, Brooklyn, is undoubtedly familiar with.
Tenement Foods Tea Towel, $19.99
From bagels & lox to pastrami, this tea towel from the Tenement Museum depicts all the classic foods that make New York’s Lower East Side so special.
Rebecca Rubin Doll, Book & Accessories, $146
This may have been Barbie’s year, but everyone knows that American Girl dolls are the superior toys. American Girl Rebecca Rubin is a young Jew growing up in New York in 1914 who dreams of being a movie star, and this set includes a Rebecca doll, her fabulous outfit and accessories, plus a book that tells her story.
Happy Hanukkah Bonbons, $45
NYC’s premier chocolatier, Jacque Torres, celebrates Hanukkah in a decadent fashion with this box of 16 gourmet, kosher (dairy)-certified bonbons, plus a dark and white chocolate centerpiece featuring a menorah.
Zabar’s Classic Coffee Mug, $5.98
A classic for a reason! This 10-ounce coffee mug is cheap and cheerful, and it lets everyone know they’re fans of the Upper West Side’s most iconic grocery and appetizing shop.
Schlepped From NYC Gift Tags, $7
Perhaps you’ve already found the perfect gifts — good for you! Top off your prezzies with these cheeky gift tags that announce to everyone that you live in the best city in the world.