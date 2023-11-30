These very Jewish, very New York items make perfect Hanukkah gifts

(New York Jewish Week) — Baby, it’s COLD outside! Winter may not officially start for another three weeks, but Hanukkah is just around the corner — this year the Festival of Lights begins on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 7.

Whether you hail from a family that goes all-in on Hanukkah presents, or you’re more the KISS (Keep It Simple, Stupid) type, we’ve rounded up a selection of affordable, fun and very New York products that are perfect for all the lights of your life.

Stay warm, stay safe and happy Hanukkah!

The marvelous Manhattan skyline meets the miracle of Hanukkah with this handmade modern menorah made of brushed steel.

Leave it to the folks at lifestyle brand Old Jewish Men to remind us that all-American fashion icon Ralph Lauren is, in fact, a Jewish man from the Bronx who was born Ralph Lifshitz. There’s a kippah version, too.

Yes, babies can’t nosh on solid foods. But that doesn’t mean they can’t vicariously enjoy the delicious pleasures of a black & white cookie — this teething treat is made of 100% natural rubber.

Made of neither eggs nor cream, egg creams may be delicious, but they’re not exactly gift-able. Instead, give that sweet-toothed special someone an egg cream-scented candle from the Lower East Side’s iconic Katz’s Delicatessen and their apartment will smell sweet for hours on end.

Represent the late, lamented Lower East Side kosher Chinese restaurant Schmulka Bernstein’s — aka Bernstein on Essex — with this retro-style tote bag.

If you have a friend who loves New York and loves pickles, then this T-shirt from Lower East Side pickle purveyors The Pickle Guys is for them. Available in several colors.

Clocking in at a whopping 992 pages, the Jewish icon and EGOT-winner’s highly anticipated memoir will keep a dedicated reader entertained for many cold evenings to come. Bonus: “My Name Is Barbra” can also serve as a stylish doorstop in any drafty apartment — something Babs, who grew up in public housing in Flatbush, Brooklyn, is undoubtedly familiar with.

From bagels & lox to pastrami, this tea towel from the Tenement Museum depicts all the classic foods that make New York’s Lower East Side so special.

This may have been Barbie’s year, but everyone knows that American Girl dolls are the superior toys. American Girl Rebecca Rubin is a young Jew growing up in New York in 1914 who dreams of being a movie star, and this set includes a Rebecca doll, her fabulous outfit and accessories, plus a book that tells her story.

NYC’s premier chocolatier, Jacque Torres, celebrates Hanukkah in a decadent fashion with this box of 16 gourmet, kosher (dairy)-certified bonbons, plus a dark and white chocolate centerpiece featuring a menorah.

A classic for a reason! This 10-ounce coffee mug is cheap and cheerful, and it lets everyone know they’re fans of the Upper West Side’s most iconic grocery and appetizing shop.

Perhaps you’ve already found the perfect gifts — good for you! Top off your prezzies with these cheeky gift tags that announce to everyone that you live in the best city in the world.