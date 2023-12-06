Tributes pour in from Jewish celebs as Hollywood remembers Norman Lear

(JTA) — Soon after news broke Wednesday morning of Jewish TV pioneer Norman Lear’s death at 101 years old, actors and comedians quickly took to social media to remember the titan of comedy.

Tributes poured in from a who’s-who of Jewish celebrities — from Barbra Streisand and Jon Stewart to Alex Edelman and Billy Crystal. Several comics referred to Lear as though he was family; Stewart thanked Lear for “raising me,” while Rob Reiner called him his second father.

Edelman told a story about meeting with Lear at his home after hosting his 100th birthday special on ABC. “Transparent” creator Joey Soloway shared how Lear supported the groundbreaking and very Jewish Amazon Prime show that won several Emmys and is set to open a musical adaptation on Broadway next year.

Lear is best known for the imprint he left on TV comedy through his string of wildly popular shows in the 1970s and 1980s, including “All In The Family,” “The Jeffersons” and “Sanford and Son.” Lear’s shows are credited with pushing the genre to be more socially conscious and inclusive of Black characters.

Below is a sampling of the reactions from fellow A-List Jewish celebrities as Hollywood mourns the loss of an icon.

Goodnight Norman. Love you. Thanks for raising me. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) December 6, 2023

I loved Norman Lear with all my heart. He was my second father. Sending my love to Lyn and the whole Lear family. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 6, 2023

Just heard about Norman Lear. He was 101. What a long life in television and film as well as being an activist and philanthropist. What an extraordinary man he was! Brilliant, kind and funny. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) December 6, 2023

A funny story about Norman Lear on the day of his passing, if that’s alright… https://t.co/AEFavgqw7R — Alex Edelman (@AlexEdelman) December 6, 2023

The greatest of the greats. R.I.P. Norman Lear. You were loved. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) December 6, 2023

We have lost a giant..a man of great humor and dignity. What an amazing life that has given so much to us all. He used laughter as a way to look at ourselves. A blessing to have been his friend for almost 50 yrs. pic.twitter.com/qlH339kD22 — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) December 6, 2023