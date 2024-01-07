Why Golden Globes attendees are wearing yellow ribbon pins at the 2024 awards ceremony

(JTA) — One of the movies up for best picture at the 2024 Golden Globes awards is about the Holocaust. One of the most notable displays during the ceremony alludes to a current attack on Jews.

In the lead-up to the awards ceremony Sunday night, representatives of the organization advocating for the roughly 136 Israeli hostages still held in Gaza since Oct. 7, when Hamas attacked Israel, worked to supply attendees with yellow ribbon pins to affix to their red-carpet garb. Yellow ribbons are a longstanding symbol of readiness to welcome home prisoners or hostages, and the Bring Them Home movement has sought to keep the hostages remaining in Gaza in public view.

It was unclear in the days ahead of the ceremony how widely the ribbons would be taken up. Stars on the red carpet largely were not wearing the ribbons on Sunday night, although a handful, including the “Succession” star J. Smith-Cameron bore one, as did Jesse Sisgold, president of Skydance Media, and and Jon Weinbach, writer of “Air,” up for best comedy.

The ribbons would represent a significant insertion of contemporary politics into awards season, expected as the Israel-Hamas war has gained widespread attention — and sowed conflict — in the arts world. Local police were reportedly gearing up for potential protests outside the awards ceremony in Los Angeles, after protesters in favor of a ceasefire have sought to disrupt high-profile public events across the country over the last three months.

Few of the films up for Golden Globe awards feature Jewish stories or actors prominently. Two prominent exceptions are up for best picture: “Oppenheimer,” the biopic about the Jewish father of the atomic bomb, and “Zone of Interest,” about the Auschwitz commandant Rudolf Hoss.