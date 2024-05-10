Brooklyn LGBT nightclub cancels Eurovision screening in ‘boycott’ of Israeli singer

(New York Jewish Week) – A popular queer nightclub in Bushwick canceled its screening of Saturday’s Eurovision song competition after Israel’s Eden Golan advanced to the finals.

Brooklyn’s 3 Dollar Bill, which claims to be the largest LGBTQ-owned nightclub in New York City, called the decision part of a “boycott” in a now-removed Instagram post.

“We hear you. We’re listening to what you’re saying and recognize that hosting the Eurovision event does not align with our values here at 3DB. We understand the concerns raised by our community regarding the need for boycott. We apologize sincerely for anyone we’ve let down and will strive to do better for our community moving forward,” the Instagram post read.

“The club also added a hashtag invoking the Holocaust remembrance phrase “Never Again,” saying, “#NeverAgainForAnyone.”

Golan’s appearance has drawn protests in this year’s host city — Malmö, Sweden — from demonstrators who want to ostracize Israel for its conduct in the eight-month war in Gaza. In the Swedish port city, thousands of pro-Palestinian protestors have flooded the streets to protest the competition, whose theme this year is “United By Music.”

The Brooklyn nightclub planned the viewing party as early as April, weeks before the competition started and Golan advanced, and originally planned to donate the proceeds of ticket sales to “victims of war.”

When 3 Dollar Bill advertised its Eurovision event on Instagram on Thursday, May 9, the post received 250 comments insisting the club boycott the competition over its inclusion of an Israeli singer. Later in the day, when the club posted a new announcement canceling the event, they received thousands of comments, many of which accused the club of antisemitism and expressed disappointment.

3 Dollar Bill disabled comments on the post, which was removed sometime Friday morning. The caption of the original event post was edited to say the event is still canceled. 3 Dollar Bill did not return a request for comment by press time.

The cancellation is the latest example of turmoil in progressive spaces over the Israel-Hamas war. Earlier this year, a cidery and bar in Salt Lake City banned “all Zionists forever” in protest of the war in Gaza. Last month in Philadelphia, a movie theater tried to call off the screening of a film that was part of a local Israeli film festival. In London, several queer nightclubs have also canceled screenings of Eurovision as a form of boycott, including Roast and Royal Vauxhall Tavern.

3 Dollar Bill’s cancellation announcement caught fire after Rep. Ritchie Torres, the pro-Israel New York Democrat, posted about it on his social media.

“A NYC bar cancelled a viewing of Eurovision because it features an Israeli, Eden Golan (20). Golan is being boycotted not because of what she did but because of who she is,” Torres wrote. “There’s a word for this: antisemitism.”

Opened in 2018, the club is owned by Brenda Breathnach, who moved to New York from Ireland in 1994. On its website, the 10,000-square-foot club describes itself as “a space that represents our commitment to inclusion and the celebration of queer identity,” “a space for joy” and a “unique outlet that will allow everyone to express themselves as their fullest, most genuine, selves.”

The club has evidently played Israeli music — specifically, the country’s Eurovision music — in the past. In the opening scene of a 2019 New York Times profile of the club, a drag queen performs to Netta Barzilai’s “Toy,” which won Eurovision for Israel in 2018. In 2023, the club hosted “The Mazals,” the annual gala for Jews for Racial and Economic Justice, which has increasingly organized anti-Zionist ceasefire protests and events since Oct. 7.

Bookmakers are expecting that Golan, 20, who is performing her song “Hurricane,”will place second tomorrow in the finals. She’ll compete against Croatia’s heavily favored Baby Lasagna, who sings “Rim Tim Tagi Dim.”