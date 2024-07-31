Following bankruptcy filing, Patis Bakery closes two locations, including near Times Square

Patis, New York City’s largest kosher bakery chain that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last month, has abruptly shuttered one of its busiest locations, near Times Square.

The storefront on 46th Street and 8th Avenue, steps away from Manhattan’s bustling theater district, was closed on Wednesday morning. The local chain’s website no longer lists the location. It is listed as “permanently closed” on Google.

Another Patis outpost, on Avenue M in the Midwood neighborhood of Brooklyn, began displaying a “for rent” sign on Wednesday, suggesting that further closures could be on their way.

The chain, which serves French pastries and a variety of casual lunch options at a slightly lower price point than other kosher restaurants, had expanded rapidly since its 2018 founding. It filled a need for kosher customers in particular by providing fast, inexpensive dairy options throughout the city, particularly in the Theater District, where many kosher restaurants serve meat, not dairy, and are much more expensive. The location also got heavy foot traffic from non-kosher customers looking for a bite to eat.

But the Times Square location cost the chain $62,000 a month in rent, according to court documents filed as part of the bankruptcy case — a challenging sum for a fast-casual cafe to cover even without being closed on Shabbat. (In another notable closure this week, the landmark Starbucks in Astor Place shuttered without warning after what employees said was a steep rent hike.)

The Times Square location’s shuttering marks the third closure for Patis since May. At its height, Patis had 15 locations, along with plans to open more storefronts in downtown Manhattan and at the Jewish Museum.

A representative for Patis did not respond to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency’s request for comment.

News of Patis’ Chapter 11 bankruptcy announcement last month was met with disappointment, but not surprise, from its customers. Many of them had viewed the rapid expansion with raised eyebrows, knowing how hard it can be for kosher restaurants to succeed. Skepticism mounted last fall when the chain offered gift cards at 50% off.

Court documents reveal that Patis had 21,000 unredeemed gift cards, valued at an estimated $851,000, at the time of filing.

Now, gift-card holders will have fewer places to redeem them — and are being encouraged to move quickly. Patis currently has nine operational locations, according to its website, six in New York and three in New Jersey.

The Avenue M location, in a heavily Jewish neighborhood with many kosher-keeping residents, could be the next to go. (Court records show that Patis’ rent is much lower outside of Times Square, with some locations costing as little as $6,500 a month; the Avenue M store pays $15,000 a month.)

On Wednesday morning, the Times Square store was empty, with its bistro chairs stacked inside and tables pushed together. The café’s “A” health grade and kosher certification still hung by both entrances, and prospective customers turned up at the door to find it locked.

Support the New York Jewish Week Our nonprofit newsroom depends on readers like you. Make a donation now to support independent Jewish journalism in New York. Donate

Patis fans had gotten only one day’s notice.

“Today will be the last day for full hours at Times Square location,” Elan Kornblum, creator of the popular Facebook group Great Kosher Restaurant Foodies, posted in the group Tuesday, along with a photo of the busy café. “This was the scene yesterday at the store. Sad to see it go.”