Jan. 6 rioter Elliot Resnick banned from another dating service ahead of imprisonment

Last week, former Jewish newspaperman Elliot Resnick was sentenced to prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

This week, he was banned from at least his second dating service founded by Jews.

Resnick, the disgraced former editor-in-chief of the Brooklyn-based Jewish Press, is no longer welcome on the dating app Loop, which was created by three Jewish cofounders last year, a representative of the app told the New York Jewish Week.

“Elliot Resnick was removed and banned from Loop,” the representative said in a statement. “We don’t typically comment on people who are removed from our platform, needless to say we take these matters and allegations very seriously.”

The representative did not specify what those matters were, but Resnick’s now-defunct page offers a hint: In a copy of the profile, which was obtained by the New York Jewish Week, Resnick wrote, “I was in the Capitol on Jan. 6 and will head to prison for four months starting in November. I thought I should warn you.”

A smiley face emoji punctuated the sentence.

Reached by the New York Jewish Week, Resnick, 41, said he had not known he was kicked off but did not dispute that the account was his. He opened a Loop account about 10 days ago, he said — nearly a year after his removal last September from a Jewish-only service, Saw You at Sinai, which caters toward primarily Orthodox users.

“The amusement continues,” he wrote on X on Monday. “The JTA just informed me that I’ve been booted by Loop (a dating app). My crime? I don’t have to tell you. I’m a dangerous January 6 protester. Not sure how a news agency knew about my ouster before I did, but that’s the way the dice roll nowadays.”

Loop relies on users’ personal networks to get a date, a modern play on traditional Jewish matchmaking. Resnick’s Loop profile listed his favorite authors, including Rabbi Samson Raphel Hirsch, the German founder of contemporary Orthodox Judaism; former Fox News pundit Tucker Carlson, who recently hosted a guest who promoted falsehoods about the Holocaust; Rabbi Meir Kahane, the late right-wing extremist, former Israeli lawmaker and Jewish Press editor; and Fyodor Dostoevsky, the Russian novelist.

In his Loop profile, Resnick also said his favorite color is yellow and that his favorite old movie is 1942’s “Casablanca.” He lists another favorite movie as “Spy Games.”

His profile said he is looking for a woman who is “smart, kind, G-d fearing, sweet, and sincere.”

Resnick was part of the mob that breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 in an attempt to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory. Months later, after his presence there was revealed, Resnick was fired from the Jewish Press, the Brooklyn-based politically conservative newspaper that caters to Orthodox readers.

Then, last year, he was kicked off Saw You at Sinai, a decision he called “outrageous,” adding, “But it won’t service me because I am apparently beyond the pale. I am uniquely evil. No one on the site may be allowed to help set me up.”

In a statement to the Jewish News Syndicate last year, Saw You at Sinai founder Marc Goldmann said, “This decision aligns with our unwavering dedication to creating a secure and safe experience for all members of our community.”

Resnick insists his removal from Saw You at Sinai was political, and independent of his criminal record. He also said it posed a broader obstacle to his romantic life.

“Several dating services (like Adopt A Shadchan) operate via SYAS, so I’ve been shut out of those too,” he told the New York Jewish Week. “But let’s be honest. This has nothing to do with my ‘criminal’ record. This has to do with Jan. 6.”

Now, meeting a mate will get even harder: Beginning in November, Resnick is set to serve four months at Otisville, a medium-security federal prison in upstate New York known for its large population of Orthodox Jews. Resnick was sentenced Friday on a felony charge for joining the attackers on Jan. 6 and obstructing a police officer.

In just the 10 days he had access to his Loop account, Resnick said in an email he “did not get much use” out of the account.

As to whether he thinks he could meet someone before he heads to Otisville, Resnick said, “I have no expectations one way or another. It’s up to G-d.”