How Oct. 7 changed us

This article is part of a series examining how Oct. 7 and its aftermath have changed the Jewish world. You can see the complete project here.

We’ve shed endless tears; we’ve hardened our hearts. We’ve stepped back; we’ve leaned in. We’ve silenced ourselves; we’ve spoken louder than ever. We’ve put on kippahs; we’ve taken down mezuzahs. We’ve lost friends; we’ve built communities. We’ve clung to the news; we’ve shut off our feeds. We’ve grown closer to Israel; we’ve turned away. We’ve shifted to the right; we’ve swung to the left. We’ve opened up; we’ve closed ourselves off. We’ve taken action; we’ve felt paralyzed. We’ve been swallowed by despair; we’ve seen signs of hope.

In some ways, that complicated litany is this year’s version of “We have trespassed, we have betrayed” — the confessional staple of High Holiday liturgy sung by Jews the world over in this season. And it is the sum of what emerged from the Jewish Telegraphic Agency’s reader survey about how life has changed since Oct. 7.

In more than 700 responses, readers from all over and of a wide range of ages and backgrounds shared that they have experienced wrenching changes over the last year because of Hamas’ attack on Israel, the war in Gaza, a rise in antisemitism and the cascading effects that have unfolded in and around Jewish communities around the world.

While many readers reported that they had reordered their personal lives and politics, they showed little commonality or consistency in how they did so. The clearest unifying theme is that — from teenagers to nonagenarians, from New York City to small towns, from Orthodoxy to secular Jews — the Jewish people are struggling right now.

As Orit Ramler of North Carolina wrote, “I’m learning to live in a world I never thought I would be part of.”

Here is a collection of what JTA readers said stood out about the year since Oct. 7.

Feelings of grief, anxiety and despair are widespread.

“I feel so much sadness and anger and I could explode from helplessness.” — Esty, 47, Budapest, Hungary

“I am filled with mistrust and grief.” — Rena Fruchter, 69, Philadelphia

“I have less desire to do anything. I feel sad all the time. The future seems so bleak.” — Roberta Roos, 84, Dobbs Ferry, NY

“It has taken the joy out of my life. I feel guilty if I try to enjoy myself knowing that my brothers and sisters in Israel are struggling.” — Henry Glickman, 72, New Jersey

“I carry anger with me wherever I go now and never did before.” — Erin, 53, Falls Church, Virginia

“I have a constant low level of anger and sadness all the time.” — Randi Brenowitz, Palo Alto, California

“I have been in a state of constant worry.” — Edward Liston-Kraft, 69, Chatham, Massachusetts

“I went from a proud, peaceful, loving Sabra to a diminutive, resentful and lonely human being who has practically lost hope.” — Naftali Sabo, 82, Providence, Rhode Island

“I don’t know what to do with, how to handle, the information that reaches me, be it via photos or social media posts or news items. So much is disturbing and I don’t know how to react, the emotions I should feel, how to break down the information.” — Pearl Saban, 62, Toronto

“The weight on me to hold everything has grown exponentially — nuance and complexity and grief and anger and fear and anxiety and trauma and determination — mine and many other people’s. I’m exhausted.” — Rabbi Amy Josefa Ariel, Minneapolis, Minnesota

“Right now I feel that the joy has gone out of my life. I’m frightened for my grandchildren and great grandchildren. I didn’t think they would have to deal with it.” — Lois Graber, 86, Charleston, South Carolina

“I have a stronger Jewish community but often feel more alone.” — Leah, 44, New York City

“Oct. 7 was horrifying, but the aftermath has been appalling and given me a sense of hopelessness. I lost optimism and a feeling of security, and I feel like a failure as a Jewish educator.” — Meridith Patera, 75, Moorpark, California

“There had been many positive signs of normalization in the Middle East region. I have friends, family and colleagues who live throughout the region. I had hope that they could all wake up every day and not have to worry about war and violence. That hope is now gone.” — Andy Lowenthal, 62, Chicago

“My belief that things had changed for the Jewish people in a positive way has been shattered.” — Adrian Kalikow, 71, Chappaqua, New York

“There is barely a day when I can shake the heartbreak.” — Rabbi Jack Moline, 72, Alexandria, Virginia

Fear of antisemitism has many of us on high alert.

“Armed guard at our small-town Wine Country synagogue services, cabbie cap over my yarmulke, the haunted eyes of my Jewish friends — I never thought I’d see these days.” — Neil Ross Attinson, 62, Sonoma, California

“My suspicion that antisemitism was bubbling just beneath the surface was painfully confirmed.” — Nachshon Revach, 46, Brooklyn, New York

“The antisemitism I have encountered as a university teacher in the past year has been shocking. Have I been wearing blinders for the last 30 years?” — Paula Markus, 67, Toronto

“I am now ALWAYS on the alert for any sign of antisemitism. I never used to be this way.” — Barbara Berman, 81, Columbus, Ohio

“I am constantly worried for the Jewish people all over the world and for Israel’s safety. I never used to worry about it and now it’s almost all I can think about. Sometimes it feels debilitating.” — Dorit, 51

“I keep my head on a swivel and I’m always on guard.” — Barbara McDonald, 47, New Hampshire

“I understand now that antisemitism is a light sleeper.” — Roz Kadir, 71, Kingston-Upon-Thames, England

“I can totally see how it happened now, what 1930s Europe must have felt like for Jews. I never thought I’d understand what it must’ve felt like to have your neighbors, friends, colleagues all turn on you so abruptly.” — Pamela, 42, Texas

“Before Oct. 7 I was convinced that inhumane deeds done to anybody cannot be justified by civilized people. Now I tend to believe that the Holocaust can happen again.” — Noemi, 54, Budapest, Hungary

“I am always walking with antennas up, constantly in flight or fight mode — even when I know there will be no reason for this.” — Nurit, 63, Burlington, Vermont

“My mother used to always say that if the Holocaust were to happen again, our neighbors would be the first to turn us in. I now believe that to be true.” — Dana Vandersip, 62, San Diego, California

“My confidence in mainstream efforts to fight antisemitism has dropped precipitously.” — Daniel Levinson, 76, Montreal, Canada

“I realized how precarious our situation is, and how, unfortunately, despite society having ‘progressed’ we have little control over how the world perceives us Jews at large.” — Rachel, 44, Hong Kong

“If you had told me a decade ago I’d be afraid to be a Jew, in the metro NY area no less, I wouldn’t have believed it. I’d have laughed you out of the room. I’m not laughing now.” — Wendy Robin Stark, 53

“I never was scared to be Jewish in my life, and now I am.” — Raveh, 16, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Many progressives feel alienated from their political communities.

“I don’t feel welcome in most communities, especially ones I used to call home like queer spaces, animal activism spaces, feminist and reproductive rights spaces, professional spaces, and even friend circles. I don’t really have anywhere left that I feel I can safely bring my whole self.” — Lila, 36, New York City

“My life as an American Jew with liberal beliefs has been upended. People who I considered friends, I now believe are antisemitic. Even my relationship with my daughter has been threatened by our different beliefs about the conflict.” — Mikal Finkelstein, 54, New York City

“As a Jewish American involved in social justice I was challenged for not taking to the social media and streets as pro-Palestine. This led to being accused of genocide supporter and a Zionist. I have refused to polarize my police reform and other justice work with this sentiment.” — Elaine Simons, 64, Washington

“I have felt totally disenfranchised as an American liberal and simultaneously alienated by the tribal response of Jews to the events which lacked any compassion.” — Stephen Feingold, 68, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

“I feel like I’m living in a bizarro world. How are all of the people that I would march with and fight for suddenly telling me I’M the bad guy?” — Mandy, 37, Brooklyn

“I have seen antisemitism among friends and allies and it has made me feel like my back is against the wall even as a non-practicing, assimilated Jewish person. I am a third-generation secular Jew, I married ‘out,’ I never went to synagogue until two months ago, but now, what I felt was my ‘home’ in the political left is filled with bombs and is no longer a safe place.” — Sue, 65, Vancouver, British Columbia

“I feel I was naive, before, about the degree to which people who profess progressive, human-rights, equity-oriented politics would be able to extend those ideals to Jews and Israelis as fellow human beings. I feel politically homeless now, even though my politics have not really changed much (if at all).” — Ilana, 35, Toronto

“My progressive liberal Jewish bubble has burst and feels filled with conflict.” — Sharon, 68, Littleton, Colorado

“I no longer feel comfortable identifying as a Progressive due to antisemitism (masked as anti-Zionism) on the far left. I believe that unwittingly, the far left’s anti-Zionism (which in and of itself is valid, especially when espoused by Jews) is imbued with antisemitism.” — Rabbi Rachel Putterman, 58, Boston

“As a liberal, I thought I was accepted. I’m now sure that is no longer the case. I was often in new age organizations, or worked with non profits, and now the people who I used to trust or call friends have shown their true colors.” — Danielle, 57, Sacramento, California

Some also report feeling alienated within their Jewish communities, or having shifted politically.

“It’s also been difficult balancing my grief for victims of Oct. 7, my warm feelings for other Jews, my objections to the Gaza war and my alienation from some of the more extreme parts of the US Jewish community (JVP on the left & AIPAC on the right).” — Dov, 42, New York City

“As a congregational rabbi, many congregants expect me to always know what to say about what’s going on, and it has to fit into their politics. I gave a sermon about balancing our disgust at the antisemitism at some college protests with our dedication to free speech. One family from the congregation said that I am like a rabbi in 1930’s Germany who said everything is going to be OK.” — Rabbi Michael Satz, 45, Morristown, New Jersey

“I have seen my community that I so value and cherish, who taught me tikkun olam and to treat others with respect and ask important questions, wholeheartedly support nonstop violence on people who cannot escape. While I understand the trauma that we have as a people and the hurt that Oct. 7 caused, it has been shocking to see everyone overlook and even support the horrific violence that has followed.” — Beni, 18, El Salvador

“I am more right-wing, less tolerant of Muslims.” — Henry Shields, 73, Cape Town, South Africa

“I’ve been isolated, grief-stricken, and horrified seeing my Jewish community turn into something unrecognizable. Those I have always admired for their kindness, compassion, and empathy have become callous and thoughtless towards the people of Gaza.” — Sarah Mandell, 28, Silver Spring, Maryland

“I feel more alienated from the Jewish community and from my religion than ever. The past year has made me feel more skeptical about the whole Zionist idea. I’m thinking about joining Jewish Voice for Peace.” — Steven Cohen, 73, Brooklyn

“Oct. 7 was horrific. Sadly, the response from my rabbi and some in my Jewish community has been disgraceful. It has created what I see as an irreparable rift between us.” — Nan Abrams, Eureka, California

Our sense of belonging in the Diaspora has been shaken.

“It has made me feel separate and not as American as those who are Christian.” — Rachel, 36, Boston area

“I have questioned the future of American Judaism and started to envision making aliyah.” — Michelle Greenberg, 51, San Francisco Bay Area

“My idea of America being a second home for Jews has been revised.” — Albert Stern, 62, Chatham, New York

“For the first time, we are considering Jewish schools for our grandchildren rather than schools where they can be in a multicultural environment.” — Linda Abrahams, 65, London

“I feel like an outsider in the place where I grew up. This island is complicated, and so am I, but I always felt I belonged in some way. Now, the pub I used to go to, the falafel cafe — I no longer feel welcome. Some of my friends stopped talking to me. The vibes are rancid.” — Y, 36, Ireland

“In my identity, Jewish now comes first, American, second.” — Jessica Alexander, 55, Ann Arbor, Michigan

“I am no longer confident that I am a valued member of general society.” — Valerie, 49, Vancouver, British Columbia

“I had to sit by and watch my tax money take Israel to the ICJ. It feels isolating and scary.” — Nic, Johannesburg, South Africa

Our connection to Israel has deepened — in many different directions.

“I never thought much about Israel but I now identify as a Zionist.” — Susan Miller-King, 71, Massachusetts

“I have always stood with Israel and its people on the idea of what Israel it’s supposed to be. That said, I’m having trouble with the seeming indiscriminate murder and destruction in Gaza.” — Rick Rovak, 79, Creve Coeur, Missouri

“I have become a stronger anti-Zionist.” – Nora James, 28, Omaha, Nebraska

“I have been in deep mourning for Israelis and Palestinians and am now committed to defending and ending the occupation of Palestine from within the Jewish community for the safety of Israelis and Palestinians and to protect our religion, culture and future from being forever tainted.” — Clarissa, 49, United Kingdom

“I’ve traveled to Israel three times, volunteered on the ground, and paid more attention to the political and economic situation and the destiny of the country and its people.” — Dianne, 80, Rhode Island

“I’ve had very mixed emotions along with wanting to have less connection to Israel.” — Neil Paz, 49, Colorado

“I no longer believe that the IDF will protect me and my beloved family and country.” — Barbara Kalin Bundt, 87, New Jersey and Israel

“I’ve lost faith in the ability and the desire of the State of Israel to protect the lives of Israelis and Jews.” — Shosh Zucker, 66, Israel

“I acknowledge even greater appreciation [already had the highest regard] for PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s brilliance and exceptional leadership.” — Pearl Landau, 67, Euless, Texas

“I am less likely to openly discuss Israel and Judaism because of Netanyahu, who with his government violates my definition of what it means to be a Jew.” — Sissy Hoffman, 73, Savannah, Georgia

“I’ve thought more about my relationship with Israel than I ever have before. I’ve become simultaneously ashamed of Israel’s leadership and the biggest advocate of Jewish statehood.” — Alma, 37, Alberta, Canada

“Through my organizational volunteering I am even more committed to peace and a 2-state solution.” — Linda Hershkovitz, 73, Toronto

“I don’t trust people talking about a two-state solution.” — Meir Schaeffer, 67, Monroe Township, New Jersey

“I’m a Jewish Professional working in the Israel space with shlichim [emissaries] and my closest family lives in Israel. My personal and work life have no separation, it’s all Israel all the time.” — Michelle, 51, Denver

“Rabbi preaches Israel and not Torah at services, so I am considering stopping attending. I am tired of Israel, Israel, Israel. I am Jewish but not Israeli. What happened Oct. 7 is criminal. What’s going on now is criminal. There’s not much we can do to get it stopped so talking more and more is useless and a bore.” — Ted Fleischaker, 70, Portland, Maine

“I have questioned the rightness of a Jewish state.” — Norman, London

“I had always tried my best to separate my Judaism from my feelings from the state of Israel, but, sadly, not only has it increasingly been linked based on pain but it is now inextricably linked based on my conversations with other Jews and with non-Jews about being Jewish.” — Nathaniel Berman, 44, Washington, D.C.

“Fighting for Palestinian liberation has become a driving force in my life since October 7.” — Elora, 33, Washington, D.C.

We have made changes to how we practice and experience Judaism.

“I have become alienated in my small university town from my Jewish community which has many anti-Israel Jews, and have turned instead to a newcomer in town: Chabad.” — Peg Elefant, 75, Corvallis, Oregon

“It made me look for a synagogue that embraces non-Zionists.” — Carole Ann Rabolt, 69, New York

“I have become more engaged with the Jewish community and joined a shul.” — Isabel, 60, Surrey, United Kingdom

“I’ve become more religious. Starting to pray and study with a partner has been a lifesaver for me.” — Marianne Hadassah Leloir Shaul, 60, France

“I have become a skadillion times more Jewish.” — Carole Hosler, 71, Portland, Oregon

“I now recite psalms on a weekly basis.” — Laurie Siegel, 66, Saratoga Springs, New York

“My husband is Jewish, born in Kyiv and raised in Israel. We’ve discussed the possibility of me converting to Judaism in the past, but Oct. 7 brought the importance of what Jewishness means to us, and I officially began the conversion process in January.” — Rhonda, 37, Canada

“As a new convert, I have felt even more close to all my Jewish brothers and sisters in a way that I had not yet experienced.” — Shirley Johnson, 57, Sallisaw, Oklahoma

“I am in the process of becoming a convert, and before I was filled with pride at this fact. Now an unsettling fear has joined that pride.” — Daniel Ambrose, 30, Maine

“I am the proudest I’ve ever been to be a Jew.” — Camryn, 34, Florida

“My Judaism was generally private; my Zionism too. I am now vocal about both and have become a bit of a social media warrior about antisemitism and where it crosses the line from simple criticism of Israeli governmental policy.” — Leslie, 63, Toronto

“I started going back to the synagogue. I was raised secular but during the past year I realized the importance of community.” — Chloe, 31, France

“Being Jewish has been more prominent in my identity and thus I feel that I need to be around more Jewish people even though I live in an area with few Jews.” — Debbie Fitzerman, 68, Ontario, Canada

We are more cautious about how we share our identities.

“I feel anxious about when I would tell someone that I’m a Jew. That is something I have never experienced in my entire life.” — Sheina Lerman, Deer Lake, Newfoundland

“I think twice about when to be a Visible Jew — as a woman who wears a kippah in daily life (for the past 18 years) — and when to camouflage that identity with a hat on top. I rarely feel that wearing my kippah would put me in any actual physical danger — but ever since Oct 7 it’s been clear that at a minimum, there are many out there who would attribute meanings to it that may or may not be those I give it or would endorse.” — Rebecca Boggs, 50, Washington, D.C.

“I’m tempering any behaviors or mannerisms that may be associated with my being Jewish, i.e. I canceled a ‘Hanukkah House Tour’ held by our neighborhood each year, no longer bargain at sales where it was once appropriate, don’t discuss Israel politics with non-Jews.” — Barbra Danin, 68, Philadelphia

“I am defiantly, proudly Jewish (and an American Israeli), but I am hesitant to fully share this with everyone I meet, though I never was before Oct. 7.” — Lisa Ben-Shoshan, 63, Cheltenham, Pennsylvania

“I always thought my wife was being paranoid about lighting candles and openly being Jewish. Now I see why: Jew haters come out of the woodwork everyday. So instead of hiding, I bought a large neon Star of David and put it in our front window.” — Ben Lowry, Denver

“We removed our mezuzah from the front door and got a camera doorbell.” — Chaya, 43, The Netherlands

“I have begun proudly wearing a Star of David. I want people to see me and others proudly supporting Israel and Jews, not being afraid or hiding. We all know what happens to Jews who hide.” — Stella, 59, Scotland

“I’m reluctant to share my thoughts. Other than friends I know well, I can’t predict my species.” — ElsaMarie Butler, 80, Bainbridge Island, Washington

“I feel cautious when I meet new non Jews my age, because a lot of them are fixated on the war, and some condone the atrocities of Oct. 7.” — A, 30, California

“I learned to only trust Jewish friends because they understand. No one else does.” — Amanda, 25, Syracuse, New York

Many of us have experienced fractured or severed relationships.

“I have lost so many friends and I can’t get my head around it. As a left-leaning Jew, I can’t tolerate the Jews in my life who say genocidal things or have no feelings about all the destruction and suffering in Gaza and now the West Bank. And I have no tolerance for Jews on the left and their blindness to the propaganda and Jew hatred. It’s a lonely place to be.” — Channa Verbian, 70, Toronto

“Oct. 7 seems to have driven the otherwise reasonable people in my life to derangement. Prior to last year I wouldn’t hear a word of Islamophobia, antisemitism or racism leave these people’s mouths. Yet, today, they’re so incredibly willing to believe others are lesser.” — Hazel, 27, London

“I have become much more wary both of new clients and of future ability to support myself. I have already had potential clients ghost me when they found out I am Jewish.” — Leah Bourne, 56, Lexington, Kentucky

“Close friends stopped talking to me, because I’m Jewish. I’m more used to being on my own now.” — Jorge Pedro Uribe Llamas, 44, Mexico City

“I’m a member of the LGBTQ community, and I no longer feel safe with other LGBTQ folks.” — Rebecca, 33, California

“My relationships have fractured and my identity has become a debate point.” — Simon Varki, 17, Wynnewood, Pennsylvania

“I experienced campus antisemitism, forcibly lost friends, have become more guarded and have been struggling with depression and substance abuse issues. I have isolated to a small, trusted social circle (mainly leftist Zionists). I do not blindly trust people anymore.” — Naftali Peterson, 36, Portland, Oregon

“To see so-called friends who I respected and cared for glorify and rationalize the biggest massacre of Jewish people since the Holocaust is one of the saddest, most difficult parts of last year and this year. I am more guarded to non-Jewish folks.” — Ella, 26, New York State

“I watched my synagogue experience rifts and I saw splits widen in my progressive community. I lost friends because their feelings on Israel didn’t matter until now; I watched the media betray Israel. My sense of safety shattered.” — Molly Ritvo, 41, Burlington, Vermont

“It has broken my family up.” — Jane Alpert, 66, Santa Fe, New Mexico

“I am scared to enter myself into non-Jewish spaces. Over and over again my experience has been canceled out despite pleas for them to listen to my experience as someone who was in Israel during the attack and someone whose friends were shot by Hamas. People I considered my closest friends have uttered, ‘You people are like Nazis.’” — Alfie, 27, Berlin

“I have lost some friends and have felt alienated and less willing to socialize at times in case the topic of the war comes up and people share hurtful and uneducated takes. I’m afraid to discuss my experiences with some people.” — Kim, 32, New York

“I don’t know what to talk about anymore or how to open up about anything that really matters. I feel like I’m always on the verge of exploding, either from the sadness or the rage; I only ever have surface-level conversations with my friends, most of whom are non-Jews, because I don’t know how they’ll respond when I talk about how antisemitism has been deeply affecting me or how I feel plagued by this war.” — Jocelyn, 26, Connecticut

“I found out that the non-Jewish people in my life are much more susceptible to believing in the extremist/terrorist narrative than I thought, and many are so antisemitic that I could not live with them anymore.” — Gabriel, 28, Sao Paolo, Brazil

“A lot of friends and acquaintances shared antisemitic propaganda and then refused feedback about it from their Jewish friends. I have less trust for and certainty about the fewer friends that are left.” — Samantha, 41, Austin, Texas

“I have personal friends on all sides of the political spectrum. It is important to me to maintain them. I have had to learn to be more tactful when expressing my opinions and in knowing when we need to end our conversations.” — Jeneba, Brooklyn

“Many people who I have known and considered friends for decades have proven to be anything but righteous gentiles. It fills me with sadness.” — Bill Yarrow, 75, Montreal

“I have entered an alternate reality from the rest of my friends, in which I am keenly aware of how I am hated, what people around the world want to do to me, what monsters live among us, and unthinkably gruesome images replay in my mind, all the while my friends continue to enjoy life as though nothing unusual happened.” — Tatyana, 36, California

“There is not a day that goes by that I am not thinking of the hostages. I think about them when I go to sleep and wonder, where do they lay their heads at night? When I wake up, I immediately look to my phone, hoping for some miracle of their rescue. I think of them when I brush my teeth, get my haircut, feel the sun on my face or take in a deep breath of fresh air. All the while, I feel like as Jews, we are going about these last year existing on a different dimension and the world, if it is not berating us or marching for our total demise, is going on like normal.” — Stacey Gittleman, West Bloomfield, Michigan

We have changed our lives in ways we couldn’t have predicted.

“I now spend an hour a day, easily, defending Israel and Jews online. I am proud when I am accused of doing hasbarah.” — Saul Davis, 65, Philadelphia

“I have given multiples more to Israel charities than ever before Oct. 7.” — Alfred Winick, Chicago

“I have come to the difficult decision to leave my job and find another, since the organization I work for has taken an anti-Israel stance.” — Tim Cravens, 57, Philadelphia

“I have found Jewish embryo donors for the child I am trying to have through IVF.” — Kim, 46

“I dropped out of an Equity and Justice Committee because they were so sure that an immediate ceasefire by Israel was required very early on.” — Heidi Lasser, 67, Mount Sidney, Virginia

“My life now has a quiet urgency that I have been channeling into what may be the most important work of my life so far. I dove head-first with a friend into a book project: ‘Who By Tech? Antisemitism in the Age of AI.’ I also *finally* started learning how to speak Hebrew properly and I’ve got a baby on the way.” — Adina, 34, Barcelona

“I realized I needed to do Jewish advocacy full-time.” — Elissa Wald, 55, Vancouver, Washington

“I have reorganized my life to advocate first and foremost for my children, two of whom are college students who experienced extreme antisemitism on campus last year — and who were utterly abandoned by college administrations.” — Kris Malone Grossman, 54, Mill Valley, California

“I’ve been listening to Israeli music and podcasts and finding a lot of comfort in speaking Hebrew with friends.” — Rachel Mankwitz, 49, New York City

“My anti-gun self actually bought a gun.” — Lisa, 36, Michigan

“I moved from a small town back to Chicago partially because I was alone in my grief and dealing with antisemitism just became too much to deal with after Oct 7.” — Jenny, Chicago

“We moved away from the Proud Boy who lived next door and called me ‘dirty Jew’ or ‘piggy’ at every opportunity.” — Gail Gross-Brown, 73, Colorado

“What little sense of belonging I had before is gone. I decided to make Aliyah. I began the application process in November 2023 and received approval on July 31.” — Kathryne, 58, New Glarus, Wisconsin

While negative feelings prevail, silver linings have emerged.

“I’m in closer touch with all my grandchildren.” — Edria Ragosin, 86, Nashville, Tennessee

“I lost some friends, but found or became closer with others.” — Susan Breitzer, 53, Fayetteville, North Carolina

“As a rabbi, I have led, comforted, supported, and inspired action in my congregation — and, in doing so, have found a measure of consolation.” — Rabbi Elaine Rose Glickman, 54, Sarasota, Florida

“We went from 50 non-Jewish friends at our Rosh Hashanah dinner last year to less than 15 who are still in our lives because we refused to celebrate the horror of Oct. 7, but we gained an even deeper connection to the broader Jewish community who stepped into that void in our life.” — Eli, 30, Canada

“I live and work in an area where Jewish culture is not widespread or understood. I realize I am an ambassador for building understanding.” — Laura, 60, Colorado

“Oct. 7 has changed everything and it brought me closer to my Jewish community where I live. I have lost non-Jewish friends and acquaintances and I have read and heard way too many antisemitic comments. But I managed to visit Israel twice during this year, I started reading the Torah again and I’ve been closer than ever with my Jewish community.” — Stephany, 34, The Hague, Netherlands

“I really felt a piece of my being gone since Oct. 7 and the best therapy was going to Israel — that’s when I finally felt like I was healing.” — Gabby, 34, Los Angeles

“It made me realize how grateful I am to be alive.” — Masha Smith, 26, Santa Cruz, California

