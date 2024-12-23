Broadway stars celebrate Hanukkah in Times Square

New York City’s Times Square is considered the “crossroads of the world” — so what better location is there to spread the light and message of Hanukkah?

On Friday, Dec. 13, a cadre of Broadway stars, including former “Funny Girl” star Julie Benko, came together in Times Square to record a Hanukkah music video: A mashup of “Tomorrow” from the musical “Annie” and the Hanukkah blessings, as sung by Cantor Azi Schwartz from Park Avenue Synagogue.

(Schwartz recently went viral for his “Wicked” rendition of “Adon Olam,” sung with his colleague, Cantor Mira Davis.)

Created by Amanda Lipitz and Henry Tisch at Key to the City Productions — the folks behind the “Shabbat on Broadway” service in January that attracted some 1,700 New Yorkers — in partnership with the Jewish Broadway Alliance and Situation, the Hanukkah video begins with Benko, bundled in a white scarf and beret against the cold. Benko, who also recently starred in Barry Manilow’s musical “Harmony,” walks underneath the awning of the Booth Theater on West 45th Street, beautifully belting out “Tomorrow” accompanied by an (unseen) piano.

Benko, who gave birth to a daughter, Lulu, less than a month ago, continues singing solo while walking down Broadway, flanked by flashing lights and tourists.

The camera cuts to Duffy Square, where Schwartz is standing by a small white table adorned with a menorah. Schwartz sings the blessings over the candles as he lights the first one; then he is joined by Benko, and the two harmonize their songs. (It works! It really does!)

Soon, all this merriment attracts the attention of other Broadway mainstays, as well as other notable Jews, including Seth Rudetsky, Joanie Leeds, Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum and Loren Lester (who is not only the father of our social media maven, Lily Lester — he also is in the cast of Broadway’s “Cabaret”). They gather and sing together on risers in front of an oversized menorah on Broadway; as the song builds to its rousing finale, numerous twinkling menorah lights are broadcast on Times Square’s numerous billboards.

“’Tomorrow’ is as an anthem of hope, resilience and community, and delivers the perfect message for this Hanukkah season,” Lipitz said in a statement. “With so many members of our global community feeling especially vulnerable, ‘Tomorrow’ serves as a necessary reminder that, even at our darkest moments, the chance for a glimmer of light is always on the horizon.”

You can check out the entire video here:

