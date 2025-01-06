Jews were targeted by the majority of hate crimes in NYC last year, NYPD says

Jews were the target of the majority of hate crimes in New York City last year, according to statistics reported Monday by the NYPD.

Data compiled by the department showed that there were 345 anti-Jewish hate crimes across the city in 2024, nearly 54% of the 641 total hate crimes tallied. The next-largest category of hate crimes were those related to sexual orientation, at 78.

The number of antisemitic hate crimes in 2024 was slightly larger than in 2023, when police recorded 323 total anti-Jewish crimes. That year’s total was driven by a recorded surge in antisemitism following Hamas’ invasion of Israel and the outbreak of the Gaza war on Oct. 7 of that year. The increase in antisemitism year over year comes as the total number of hate crimes in the city decreased slightly from 2023 to 2024.

High-profile antisemitic incidents occurred last year across New York, which has the largest Jewish population in the country. They ranged from from graffiti on the home of the director of the Brooklyn Museum to a protest outside an exhibit commemorating the Oct. 7 Nova music festival massacre to an anti-Israel protester accused of threatening “Zionists” in a subway car.

On Monday, protesters outside NYU’s Tisch Hospital chanted “We don’t want no Zionists here,” which Borough President Mark Levine called “Clear antisemitism.”

The NYPD data are preliminary figures and are subject to change. Not every recorded hate crime leads to an arrest or prosecution.

